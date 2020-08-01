Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

NiSource stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

