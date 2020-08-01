Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,173,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 388,357 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $16,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.67. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

