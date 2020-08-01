Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silgan by 13.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Silgan by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,316. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.