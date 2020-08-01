Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 389,454 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of -0.10. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $69,383,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,916,666 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

