Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the June 30th total of 116,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $1.34 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

