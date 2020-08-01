Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,643.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $27.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

