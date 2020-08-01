PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNXN. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,944,000 after acquiring an additional 837,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 62,135 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

