PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $88.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,703 shares of company stock worth $2,079,050 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

