Pinterest Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 142,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 35,733 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $673,571.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 983,025 shares of company stock valued at $21,910,436.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after buying an additional 5,030,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

