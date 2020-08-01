Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

