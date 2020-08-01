Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $61.91 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $240.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.