Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

NYSE:UHS opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

