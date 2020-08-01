Piper Sandler Weighs in on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

GBCI opened at $35.31 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,423,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.