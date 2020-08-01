Piper Sandler Weighs in on OneMain Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

NYSE:OMF opened at $28.70 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 126.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 270,003 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 62.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 34,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

