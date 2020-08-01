Piper Sandler Weighs in on Park National Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Park National in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Park National has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $105.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Park National by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Park National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park National by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park National by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Park National by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

