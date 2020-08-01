Polaris Industries Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $108.98.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

