Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to report $850,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $900,000.00. Polarityte reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $3.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $3.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 166.22% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of PTE opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

