Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.