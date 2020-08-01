Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Andrew Bell Purchases 4,200,000 Shares

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell purchased 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($51,685.95).

Power Metal Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.18 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Separately, First Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Metal Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

