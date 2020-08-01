Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFBC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $553.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.