Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $160,377,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 456,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

PFG opened at $42.43 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

