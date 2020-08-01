Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Progressive by 190.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Progressive by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Progressive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Progressive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $90.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

