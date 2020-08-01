ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.17

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.17 and traded as low as $51.67. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 177 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.74% of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

