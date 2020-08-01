Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $3.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.35.

MLM opened at $207.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average is $213.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $6,713,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

