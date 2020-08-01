Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mvb Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mvb Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS MVBF opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mvb Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mvb Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mvb Financial by 104.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mvb Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.