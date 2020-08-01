Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,310,810.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

