Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Vocera Communications Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $1,662,045 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

