Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

NYSE:HCA opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.