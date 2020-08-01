Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.95 on Friday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $702.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

