Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.