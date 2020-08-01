Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NYSE JBT opened at $93.76 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,051.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 559,687 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $24,175,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,220,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

