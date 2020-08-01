Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $689.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

