Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

