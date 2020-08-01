Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Boosted by Northcoast Research

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $23.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

NYSE SHW opened at $647.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $588.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $659.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,481 shares of company stock worth $11,529,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

