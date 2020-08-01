Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.