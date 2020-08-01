Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vocera Communications Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vocera Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on VCRA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $78,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $1,662,045. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $10,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $6,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 173,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $3,355,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

