Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vocera Communications Inc Lifted by SVB Leerink (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

VCRA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE VCRA opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $982.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $131,029.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $353,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,045. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

