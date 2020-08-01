Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waterstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of WSBF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $394.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 3,055.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

