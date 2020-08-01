QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for QCR in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

QCRH opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In other news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QCR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

