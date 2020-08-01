Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.00

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.28. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

