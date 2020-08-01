Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. JMP Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,633 shares in the company, valued at $17,973,407.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,239 shares of company stock worth $21,685,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.