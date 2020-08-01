Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $306.00 to $363.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quidel traded as high as $287.85 and last traded at $281.42, with a volume of 10459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.50.

QDEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $5,459,119.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

