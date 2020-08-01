Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUOT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,228 shares of company stock worth $137,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $720.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

