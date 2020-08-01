Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,287 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 134,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 57,894.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEO opened at $8.42 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

