Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,197 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.60. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

