Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $498,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,829 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $6,319,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 638.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 146,567 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.