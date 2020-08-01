Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 61,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,513,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

