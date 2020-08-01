Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 211.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

PCG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

