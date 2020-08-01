Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 630.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAVE opened at $15.81 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

