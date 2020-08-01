Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

